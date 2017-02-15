Gas prices begin annual seasonal climb

MADISON (WKOW) -- Prepare yourselves, gas prices are about to go up.

Gasbuddy.com reports we'll soon climb to the year's highest levels, as refineries across the nation are preparing for maintenance season.

The hikes are due to summer's more expensive blend of gasoline, required by the Environmental Protection Agency.

Last year at this time, prices in Wisconsin jumped 86 cents a gallon, between mid-February and Memorial Day.