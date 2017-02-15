Gas prices begin annual seasonal climb - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Gas prices begin annual seasonal climb

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- Prepare yourselves, gas prices are about to go up.
    Gasbuddy.com reports we'll soon climb to the year's highest levels, as refineries across the nation are preparing for maintenance season.
    The hikes are due to summer's more expensive blend of gasoline, required by the Environmental Protection Agency.
     Last year at this time, prices in Wisconsin jumped 86 cents a gallon, between mid-February and Memorial Day.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.