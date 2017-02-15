Locals react to leaders' discussion surrounding Israeli-Palestinian conflict

MADISON (WKOW) -- For decades, both sides of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the U.S. have tried forming a peaceful solution involving both nations being recognized. That is, until today when President Donald Trump said he "can live" with a one-state solution.

"So I'm looking at a two-state and a one-state and I like the one that both parties like," said Mr. Trump during a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The president's words drew mixed reaction from Madison Rabbi Jonathan Biatch.

"At least from the United States' point of view, that they're not going to impose a settlement on them. I think it's important the two parties create their own agreement," Biatch said.

But Rabbi Biatch is concerned about Mr. Trump being open to a one-state solution.

"For the original purposes that Israel was created, I think that that is a very dangerous option," he added.

He cited the growing population of Palestinians, claiming if a one-state solution passed, the future of Israel would not be a Jewish state.

But Palestinian Samir El-Omari believes the region does need help from the U.S in reaching a deal.

"I'm a one state believer, since a long time, but I want a democratic state. Not an apartheid state that Israel is trying to build," he said.

For him, the days of reaching a peaceful two-state deal are over.

"There's no way that you can draw a line and say this is Palestine and this is Israel. It's impossible now," he concluded.