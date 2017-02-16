Officer saves restaurant from catching fire in Texas

DALLAS, TX (WKOW) -- A restaurant near Dallas, TX is still standing, thanks to the actions of a police officer.

Newly-released dashcam video from an officer in Glenn Heights shows how the officer used his squad car to protect the restaurant by pushing a burning pickup truck out of the drive-through line into an open parking lot.

Fortunately, he was on patrol not far away.

"My adrenaline was going a little bit, yes. In the video, I have watched a couple of times and I'm breathing heavily. That's because the windows are down. I don't have the train of thought to roll the windows up during this."

The driver of the pickup and his wife and daughter all got out of the truck before it caught fire.