Nine percent of bridges listed as structurally deficient in Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) -- A new report names Wisconsin as one of the states with one of the higher percentages of structurally deficient bridges. Structurally deficient means one or more of the key bridge elements is in poor or worse condition.

According to the American & Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA), more than 1,200 bridges (1,232) in Wisconsin, nine-percent of the total bridges in the state, have been evaluated to be in poor condition.

The report has narrowed the most traveled structurally deficient bridges down to 24. A third of those (eight) are in our area in Columbia, Dane and Rock Counties.

In Columbia County, the interstate bridge over STH 60 has been listed as structurally deficient. South in Dane County, three of the well-traveled structurally deficient bridges can be found there: both of the interstate bridges over Cuba Valley Road and the interstate bridge over Church Road. Finally, in Rock County there are four well-traveled structurally deficient bridges, a sixth of the total named in the state. They include the I-39/90 bridge over the railroad next to E Delavan Dr., the I-90 bridge over Turtle Creek and the I-90 bridge over US 14.

A key problem noted in this report is that more than just the bridges listed as structurally deficient need help. More than 2,000 are in need of repairs. The state estimates that will cost $2 billion. That will likely take time, as also noted in the report, it took nine years (2005-2014) for $2.3 billion in federal investment in Wisconsin for capital improvements to 2,259 bridges in the state.

Wisconsin ranks 24th based on percentage of structurally deficient bridges and 17th based on number of structurally deficient bridges among the fifty states and the District of Columbia. Iowa has the most number of structurally deficient bridges per state in the country with 4,968 listed.