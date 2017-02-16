California river to rise Thursday

LATHROP, CA (WKOW) -- The San Joaquin River is forecast to rise above flood stage on Thursday afternoon. The river will be near danger stage at that point. The risk of levee failure is heightened. The local Office of Emergency Services has set up a mobile command center so that they are prepared to handle any emergencies. Residents in the Haven Acres community in Lathrop have been moving their belongings away because of the approaching flood waters.