Minimally invasive alternative to open heart surgery approved for more people

MADISON (WKOW) -- The news that you need open heart surgery can be very daunting. Now though, the FDA has approved a less invasive procedure for more people.

A Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) is for people whose aortic valve is damaged. Instead of removing the old valve, this procedure wedges a replacement valve into the aortic valve's place. The procedure was initially only approved in people where performing open heart surgery would have been too risky. Recently though, the FDA has deemed the procedure to be an alternative to open heart surgery for people at high or intermediate risk too.

Leanne Puglielli of Madison was someone who was at intermediate risk for open heart surgery because she had already underwent an open heart surgery in 1999. When she found out she needed a second open heart surgery, "I said bad words," she said.

She had a double bypass in 1999. "It took 4 months to get my brain back. And that was the hard part because I'm an educator," said Leanne. "I just wanted to get back to normal."

When her aortic valve was failing last year, Leanne and her doctor, Dr. Matthew Wolff at UnityPoint Health - Meriter, had their eyes on TAVR.

"In the United States, technology is introduced very carefully, and it's only available when it's equal or better than the alternative," says Dr. Wolff. "When you're trying to compare [TAVR] to a tried and true procedure like surgical replacement of the aortic valve in someone who could have surgery, you have to demonstrate that's as good."

The FDA was able to demonstrate that in time for Leanne to undergo TAVR in April 2016. "[I] went home the next day and walked a mile and it's been, I mean, I've never felt so good," says Leanne.

Dr. Wolff verifies that the recovery time for TAVR is significantly less than open heart surgery. He says about half of his patients are home the next day and can get back to normal activities almost immediately.

If TAVR seems like something that might benefit you or something you know, talk to you doctor to see if it's right for you.