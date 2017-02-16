Black Love: Fundraiser for Sankofa Behavioral & Community Health

MADISON (WKOW) -- Sankofa Behavioral and Community Health is hosting a fundraising event to honor Black History Month on Friday, February 17.

On Friday, Dr. Valerie Henderson and Ashley Ball stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to talk about the inaugural fundraising event.

There will be music by Kinfolk Soul, delicious food, and poetry performances. Event organizers say this is a space to celebrate the healing, liberation, and strength of our communities.

Sankofa Behavioral and Community Health is a leader in providing culturally relevant mental health and service facilitation to low income people, people of color, LGBTQ people, people with disabilities and anyone seeking quality care.

