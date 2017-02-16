Lucy and Bacon need a home for two

MADISON (WKOW) -- Marissa DeGroot from the Dane County Human Society stopped by Wake Up to show off this week’s pet pals, Lucy and Bacon.

The bonded pair of rabbits are located at the Humane Society's Adoption Center West location.

DeGroot also mentioned Camp Pawprint. Camp Pawprint is a series of week long day camps recommended for children ages 7- 13 held Monday-Friday from 9:00-3:00. Campers will enjoy animal-related lessons and activities, while having fun with other animal lovers! Camp activities include animal interactions, humane education lessons, service projects, group games, animal crafts, and daily presentations from local animal experts.

Each week of Camp Pawprint focuses on one of three camp themes. Activities, lessons, and visitors vary for each theme; however, every week includes a tour of Dane County Humane Society, animal care and interactions, and guest speakers!

