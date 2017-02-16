Three Wisconsin men indicted on Federal drug charges

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Department of Justice announced on Thursday that three Wisconsin men have been indicted on drug charges.



U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin John Vaudreuil says that 46-year-old Michael Marks, 44-year-old William Marks, and 34-year-old Hope Kissinger were charged with drug crimes. Michael Marks was arrested in Beaver Dam yesterday and Hope Kissinger was arrested in Eau Claire last night. They both are schedule to appear in court Thursday.



William Marks is not yet in custody. According to the Department of Justice, William Marks and Michael Marks are cousins.



Michael Marks faces a charges with attempting to possess 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and William Marks is charged with distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. Kissinger faces charges of possession and intent to distribute methamphetamine.