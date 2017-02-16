Madison man arrested for alleged sexual assault - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Madison man arrested for alleged sexual assault

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- After an investigation by the Madison Police Department's Special Victims Unit, a 33-year-old man was arrested for having sex with a child 16-years-old or older and exposing that girl to harmful material.

Police say an inappropriate relationship began through social media.  The suspect, David Person, III, is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl.  The victim said all sex acts took place earlier this month.

