Madison man arrested for alleged sexual assault

MADISON (WKOW) -- After an investigation by the Madison Police Department's Special Victims Unit, a 33-year-old man was arrested for having sex with a child 16-years-old or older and exposing that girl to harmful material.

Police say an inappropriate relationship began through social media. The suspect, David Person, III, is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl. The victim said all sex acts took place earlier this month.