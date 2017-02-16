Strong-armed robbery at Dryden Dr. McDonald's

MADISON (WKOW) -- A 51-year-old female employee of the McDonald's on Dryden Drive was visibly shaken and crying after a robbery at the restaurant chain Wednesday evening.

The incident happened just before 7:00 p.m. when, according to a diner, a "scrawny-looking white dude" walked in. The victim stated the man ordered cookies and then stepped behind the counter. He demanded the register to be opened and passed a note indicating he was robbing them. The suspect took off with an unknown amount of cash.

He's described as 30-35-years-old, stands 5'11" to 6'1" and weighs approximately 160-170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black stocking cap, black hoodie, black pants, black shoes, and he wore eye glasses.

No one was hurt in the incident.