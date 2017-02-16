UW-Madison questions student government call for reparations, other changes

MADISON (WKOW) -- The UW-Madison is questioning the legality and effectiveness of legislation passed by a university student-government group.

The group, Associated Students of Madison(ASM), passed legislation Wednesday night that makes reparations to African-American students in the form of full and free access to UW-Madison. It also calls on university administration to assess the feasibility of a test-optional admissions policy and increase need-based financial aid.

A spokesperson for the university sent 27 News a statement that notes expanding access is a priority for UW-Madison, adding that the university has increased enrollment of students of color and boosted financial aid for first-generation and other underrepresented students through efforts like the $100 million Nicholas scholarship match and the $10 million Chancellor’s Scholars match.

"We share the students’ goals of increasing the number of underrepresented students on campus but it’s unclear that the methods that they’re suggesting are either legal or the best approach to accomplishing those goals," said Meredith McGlone, the university's Director of News & Media Relations.

The ASM proposal would increase annual need-based financial aid to 10% of total giving or set aside 2% of all gifts to the UW Foundation to need-based financial aid. It also calls for making reparations for the systematic denial of high-quality education in the form of free and full access for all Black people—including undocumented and current or formerly incarcerated people.