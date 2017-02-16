Juvenile fights burglars in Beaver Dam

BEAVER DAM (WKOW) -- Wednesday morning Beaver Dam police were called to the 700 block of Park Avenue for the report of a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found a juvenile with a laceration to the hand.

The initial investigation showed an adult female and another juvenile forced entry into the Park Ave. residence. The injured juvenile was home at the time and a physical altercation took place.

The juvenile resident was able to grab a kitchen knife for defense, resulting in an injury to themself, as well as to the adult female burglar. Both were treated at an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The woman and the other juvenile were taken into custody and charges will be forwarded to the Dodge County District Attorney's Office, as well as Dodge County Human Services.

Assisting the Beaver Dam Police Department were the Dodge and Washington County Sheriff's Office, as well as Wisconsin State Patrol.