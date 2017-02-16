UW student charged with trespassing

MADISON (WKOW) -- A UW-Madison student is charged with trespassing, after authorities say he broke in to a woman's downtown apartment through a bathroom window.

A criminal complaint states 21-year-old Shane Murphy was entering the shattered window on West Gilman Street Friday when a police officer discovered him with his legs sticking out of the window.

Murphy appeared in Dane County court Thursday and was given a signature bond, with a condition he not contact the 25 year old victim. She tells 27 News she does not know Murphy.

Authorities say Murphy later denied being in the apartment.