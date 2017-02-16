Appeal for end to sex offender's prison stay fails for now

The Janesville Police Department sent out a warning about a dangerous drug found in the area.More >>
Five people other people previously had been taken into custody, shortly after the September shooting.More >>
Eight months after the shooting death of a 25-year-old Madison man on McDivitt Road, U.S. Marshals say they've arrested a suspect in Chicago.More >>
Madison police say a juvenile boy is in custody after he and another teen tried to rob a 16-year-old boy at West High School Friday.More >>
Madison police continue to search for the suspects in almost 15 separate hold-up incidents in the past three weeks.More >>
Dane County Sheriff's officials Friday identified the person of interest in a fatal hit and run collision in the Town of Westport, and court records show the man was found slumped over the wheel with a child in his car, three hours after the crashMore >>
It's a typical shift at Kelley’s Market for assistant manager Aaron Pink. “You come in, you do your job, you get your customers,” Pink said.More >>
From the old tents and historic flags, to the lanterns and artillery, civil war reenactment groups travel around Wisconsin so the public can get a feel of how the times were some time ago. But the loud cannons and soldiers may not be coming to a town near you this summer because a local reenactment group has lost it's main attraction.More >>
Federal officials announced Friday the rollout of a nationwide alert system to help catch suspects accused of killing, hurting or threatening law enforcement officers.More >>
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The owners of a proposed large-scale dairy farm in Wood County have asked the Wisconsin Supreme Court to overturn a ruling that blocked the project.More >>
Madison police say a juvenile boy is in custody after he and another teen tried to rob a 16-year-old boy at West High School Friday.More >>
A pizza driver was robbed at gunpoint in the Vera Court neighborhood Friday afternoon.More >>
The Transportation Security Administration is prepared for the start of the summer travel period.More >>
Dane County Sheriff's officials Friday identified the person of interest in a fatal hit and run collision in the Town of Westport, and court records show the man was found slumped over the wheel with a child in his car, three hours after the crashMore >>
Many people drove their cars to work Friday, but others were biking to their jobs for National Bike to Work Day.More >>
