Verona Streets testing possible long-term pothole patching solut - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Verona Streets testing possible long-term pothole patching solution

Posted: Updated:

VERONA (WKOW) -- You've probably been dodging your fair share of potholes this week.  A company using microwave energy and recycled asphalt may have found more than a temporary patch to the problem.

"We know the technology works," Microwave Utilities Inc Director of Business Development Ken Larsen said about an idea that uses 50 thousand volts of microwave energy to to melt the molecules of recycled asphalt.  

"The thing about it, it's green, we're using old aggregate," Larsen said about the inventive idea he hopes to bring to Wisconsin.

Verona Streets Superintendent Greg Denner says they're interested, but aren't ready to bite just yet.

"We're still studying it, still reviewing it," Denner said. 

Potholes are patched in five to seven minutes and while Larsen won't use the word "permanent," he does say the fix will pretty much last forever.

"The University of Minnesota Duluth has done studies on potholes that we've repaired like six years ago," Larsen said  "The pothole is still standing and the road is broken up," he added.

He says several municipalities are looking into the $150-300,000 investment.

"The city of Chicago, they're interested, we had it in Racine County, they're interested, but we're working on scalability," Larsen said.

So is it SharkTank ready?

"No, they want too much!" Larsen said with a chuckle.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.