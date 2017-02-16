Wisconsin Historical Society celebrates Black History Month - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Wisconsin Historical Society celebrates Black History Month

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Historical Society celebrated Black History Month on Thursday with an open house.

The free event allowed people to view items from the Historical Society's collection, including a drum used during the Civil War, a gavel presented to Judge Vel R. Phillips by the National Organization for women, necktie quilt by Allie Crumble, and an NAACP cap worn on the March in Washington in 1963.

"I think it helps for people to realize African-Americans have been in the state before it was formed, and to see all the contributions we've made to the state, just like other groups in our state," said Wisconsin Historical Society Director of Education Vaunce Ashvy.

The open house also featured a presentation from Dr. Edward S. Holmes, who read from the play, "To Find Our Piece of Ground."

There were also soul food samples to munch on from Melly Mell's, including black eye peas, collard greens, corn bread, macaroni and cheese and red velvet cake.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.