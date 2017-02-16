Parisi announces plan to help residents gain citizenship

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced a plan to help Dane County residents gain U.S. citizenship and better attain services on Thursday.

Parisi says the plan would create a new Immigration Assistance Fund to help Dane County residents apply for citizenship. It would also create a new Immigrant Affairs Specialist position.

The Immigrant Affairs Specialist would be a bilingual Spanish speaker. The position will provide outreach to organization that support immigrant communities on how to navigate county services.

"If you want to make a difference, if you want to help your immigrant neighbors obtain their citizenship and have access to the resources they need to succeed, this will be a fund within the community that people can contribute to," says Parisi.

The Immigration Assistance Fund will be administered by an organization that wins a competitive process and will start off with $75,000 from the County. The County is also asking that organization to raise additional private funds to assist more residents work through the legal path to citizenship.

The plan will require amending the 2017 county budget.

Parisi says he will work with the County Board on adopting that budget.