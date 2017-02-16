RECALL ALERT: Britax recalls 700,000 strollers

WASHINGTON (WKOW) -- Britax is recalling nearly 700,000 strollers because the seats can fall off.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall Thursday.

It includes the B-Agile and BOB Motion Strollers with Click & Go receivers that attach a car seat to their frame.

The company has received 26 reports of injuries after seats detached from the stroller.

The commission says consumers should stop attaching the strollers to their car seats and contact the company for possible repairs.

You can contact Britax online at www.us.britax.com and click on the Safety Notice on the homepage or visit us.britax.com/recall, call toll-free at 844-227-0300 from 8:30 a.m.to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET Saturday or email Britax at stroller.recall@britax.com.

