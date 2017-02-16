Badgers drop second straight game

Ridden by Javier Castellano, 13-1 long shot Cloud Computing ran 1 3/16 miles in 1:55.98.More >>
Ridden by Javier Castellano, 13-1 long shot Cloud Computing ran 1 3/16 miles in 1:55.98.More >>
Kyle Busch used a bold three-wide pass for the lead to win NASCAR's annual All-Star race for the first time.More >>
Kyle Busch used a bold three-wide pass for the lead to win NASCAR's annual All-Star race for the first time.More >>
After a big seventh inning that forced extra innings, the Ducks now advance to the Regional Championship while the Badgers face elimination.More >>
After a big seventh inning that forced extra innings, the Ducks now advance to the Regional Championship while the Badgers face elimination.More >>
When it comes to boys tennis in the Badger Conference, everyone is chasing Madison Edgewood and Waunakee.More >>
When it comes to boys tennis in the Badger Conference, everyone is chasing Madison Edgewood and Waunakee.More >>
UW-Whitewater junior Parker Witt is fast. That's the easy way to put it, but Witt is one of the fastest sprinters in the country and the fastest in the 100 meter and 200 meter run in NCAA Division III.More >>
UW-Whitewater junior Parker Witt is fast. That's the easy way to put it, but Witt is one of the fastest sprinters in the country and the fastest in the 100 meter and 200 meter run in NCAA Division III.More >>
The Wisconsin softball team cleared the first postseason hurdle. The Badgers beat Missouri 7-2 in the opening round of their NCAA regional.More >>
The Wisconsin softball team cleared the first postseason hurdle. The Badgers beat Missouri 7-2 in the opening round of their NCAA regional.More >>
The UW-Whitewater baseball will have to work it's way through the loser's bracket to earn another NCAA regional title. The Warhawks fell to conference rival UW-La Crosse 5-2 in the second round of the Midwest Regional.More >>
The UW-Whitewater baseball will have to work it's way through the loser's bracket to earn another NCAA regional title. The Warhawks fell to conference rival UW-La Crosse 5-2 in the second round of the Midwest Regional.More >>
As the regular season comes to a close, the Cougars of Janesville Craig remain one of the top teams in division-1 and they have a college caliber roster to back that up.More >>
As the regular season comes to a close, the Cougars of Janesville Craig remain one of the top teams in division-1 and they have a college caliber roster to back that up.More >>
After a big seventh inning that forced extra innings, the Ducks now advance to the Regional Championship while the Badgers face elimination.More >>
After a big seventh inning that forced extra innings, the Ducks now advance to the Regional Championship while the Badgers face elimination.More >>
The Wisconsin softball team cleared the first postseason hurdle. The Badgers beat Missouri 7-2 in the opening round of their NCAA regional.More >>
The Wisconsin softball team cleared the first postseason hurdle. The Badgers beat Missouri 7-2 in the opening round of their NCAA regional.More >>
In her final season at Baraboo, Josie Schaefer wants to go out on top one last time.More >>
In her final season at Baraboo, Josie Schaefer wants to go out on top one last time.More >>
Badgers safety D'Cota Dixon is being honored for his tremendous personal perseverance. Dixon has been named one of five recipients of the Wilma Rudolph Student-Athlete Achievement Award.More >>
Badgers safety D'Cota Dixon is being honored for his tremendous personal perseverance. Dixon has been named one of five recipients of the Wilma Rudolph Student-Athlete Achievement Award.More >>
The Badgers softball team put new meaning to the term of trying to 'produce' at the plate. In an effort to lighten the mood, the team took some swings at produce on Tuesday. The players smashing everything from tomatoes to apples to bananas. The group has been all smiles since learning of their NCAA Tournament bid on Sunday.More >>
The Badgers softball team put new meaning to the term of trying to 'produce' at the plate. In an effort to lighten the mood, the team took some swings at produce on Tuesday. The players smashing everything from tomatoes to apples to bananas. The group has been all smiles since learning of their NCAA Tournament bid on Sunday.More >>
With temps on the rise, a common driveway scam is, too, so be on guard.More >>
With temps on the rise, a common driveway scam is, too, so be on guard.More >>
Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke is accused of plagiarizing parts of his master's thesis on U.S. security just days after announcing he would be joining President Trump's team.More >>
Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke is accused of plagiarizing parts of his master's thesis on U.S. security just days after announcing he would be joining President Trump's team.More >>
Federal officials announced Friday the rollout of a nationwide alert system to help catch suspects accused of killing, hurting or threatening law enforcement officers.More >>
Federal officials announced Friday the rollout of a nationwide alert system to help catch suspects accused of killing, hurting or threatening law enforcement officers.More >>
LANCASTER (AP) -- A Pennsylvania woman is making waves after creating a dress made from over 10,000 Starburst candy wrappers.More >>
LANCASTER (AP) -- A Pennsylvania woman is making waves after creating a dress made from over 10,000 Starburst candy wrappers.More >>
It's been one year since a Mosinee woman was fighting for her life after taking a wrong turn in the Arizona desert and falling nearly 100 feet from a cliff.More >>
It's been one year since a Mosinee woman was fighting for her life after taking a wrong turn in the Arizona desert and falling nearly 100 feet from a cliff.More >>
Former FBI Director James Comey has agreed to testify before the Senate intelligence committee after Memorial Day.More >>
Former FBI Director James Comey has agreed to testify before the Senate intelligence committee after Memorial Day.More >>
Downtown Madison now has a new hotel, which tourism officials say they've been hoping for, to bring more people to town.More >>
Downtown Madison now has a new hotel, which tourism officials say they've been hoping for, to bring more people to town.More >>
It will be some time before residents can return to Prairie Lake Estates in Chetek, after a deadly tornado passed through the area. But they're one step closer to home, thanks to the hard work of volunteers.More >>
It will be some time before residents can return to Prairie Lake Estates in Chetek, after a deadly tornado passed through the area. But they're one step closer to home, thanks to the hard work of volunteers.More >>
While the Madison area has some relief from the rough weather Friday, severe storms continue in the southern plains.More >>
While the Madison area has some relief from the rough weather Friday, severe storms continue in the southern plains.More >>
If you're planning a wedding or planning on going to one, a taco bar might be in your future.More >>
If you're planning a wedding or planning on going to one, a taco bar might be in your future.More >>