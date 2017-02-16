Badgers drop second straight game - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Badgers drop second straight game

Posted: Updated:
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WKOW) -

The Badgers dropped their second straight game. Michigan knocked off No. 11 Wisconsin 64-58.

The Badgers took the court without senior guard Bronson Koenig, who missed the contest due to a leg injury. Freshman D'Mitrik Trice started in place of Koenig. He scored nine points on just 2-of-15 shooting. Ethan Happ led Wisconsin with 22 points. He scored 18 of his points in the first half.

Wisconsin had an eight-point lead early in the second half. However, Michigan went on a 9-0 run to take control of the contest. They never looked back.

Wisconsin fell to 20-5 overall, 10-3 in the Big Ten. The Badgers are now tied with Maryland and Purdue for the league lead. Wisconsin will host Maryland on Sunday at noon.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.