Badgers drop second straight game

The Badgers dropped their second straight game. Michigan knocked off No. 11 Wisconsin 64-58.

The Badgers took the court without senior guard Bronson Koenig, who missed the contest due to a leg injury. Freshman D'Mitrik Trice started in place of Koenig. He scored nine points on just 2-of-15 shooting. Ethan Happ led Wisconsin with 22 points. He scored 18 of his points in the first half.

Wisconsin had an eight-point lead early in the second half. However, Michigan went on a 9-0 run to take control of the contest. They never looked back.

Wisconsin fell to 20-5 overall, 10-3 in the Big Ten. The Badgers are now tied with Maryland and Purdue for the league lead. Wisconsin will host Maryland on Sunday at noon.