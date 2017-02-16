Sun Prairie Advances in WIAA Girls Hockey Tournament After 8-0 W - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Sun Prairie Advances in WIAA Girls Hockey Tournament After 8-0 Win

Posted: Updated:
SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -

The Sun Prairie Co-op girls hockey team opened their regional round play in the WIAA Girls Hockey Tournament with an 8-0 win over Stoughton, Thursday night at the Sun Prairie Ice Arena. 

With the win, the one seeded in Section three Sun Prairie will host fifth seeded Onalaska on Monday in Sun Prairie.

To view the WIAA girls hockey bracket click here.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.