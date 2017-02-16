Edgewood Beats Monroe for Three Way Tie for Badger South Title

The Madison Edgewood Crusader girls basketball team knocked off Monroe 54-47 at home Thursday night to clinch a three-way tie for the Badger South Conference title with Monroe and Stoughton.

With the win Edgewood closes out their regular season with a (19-3) overall record and (10-2) in conference play.

Monroe ends their regular season (17-3) overall and (10-2) in the Badger South.

Stoughton ended (19-3) in the regular season and (10-2) in conference play.