Edgewood Beats Monroe for Three Way Tie for Badger South Title - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Edgewood Beats Monroe for Three Way Tie for Badger South Title

Posted: Updated:
MADISON (WKOW) -

The Madison Edgewood Crusader girls basketball team knocked off Monroe 54-47 at home Thursday night to clinch a three-way tie for the Badger South Conference title with Monroe and Stoughton.

With the win Edgewood closes out their regular season with a (19-3) overall record and (10-2) in conference play.

Monroe ends their regular season (17-3) overall and (10-2) in the Badger South.

Stoughton ended (19-3) in the regular season and (10-2) in conference play.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.