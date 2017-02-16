New agreement could keep National Mustard Museum open in Middleton

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- A new agreement could keep the National Mustard Museum in business in Middleton.

The current owner, Barry Levenson, wants to retire, but he still owes money on a loan from Dane County.

Thursday night, the county's Community Development Block Grant Commission approved an agreement that calls for the county to forgive some of that loan and for Levenson to sell the business to an employee for $40,000, which would go to the county.

He's been struggling to make the payments on this loan for quite some time, and we realized that if we didn't come up with some settlement the county might get nothing out of the loan. and so this was to get something out of it," said Cynda Solberg of the Dane County CBDG Commission.

The agreement does have certain conditions.

It's up to Levenson whether he wants to accept those, or bring any points of contention back to the county.