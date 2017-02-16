Close call between Milwaukee bus and deer caught on camera - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Close call between Milwaukee bus and deer caught on camera

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- A Milwaukee bus and nearly collided with a deer and it was all caught on camera.

On Monday evening, a bus was driving along Good Hope Road near North 115th street when a deer ran across both lanes of traffic.

The bus driver slammed on the brakes, the bus came within inches of the animal.

A camera on the back of the bus shows the deer running off unharmed.

No one on the bus was hurt from the sudden braking.

