Car crashes through liquor store in West Allis

WEST ALLIS (WKOW) -- A car drove right into a liquor store Thursday in West Allis, outside of Milwaukee.

Police say an 83-year-old man lost control of the vehicle and knocked out the entire front wall of the store.

They're still trying to figure out why the man lost control.

The driver was taken to the hospital.

No one else was hurt.

