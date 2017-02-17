Richland Center woman sentenced in poisoning of grandmother

RICHLAND CENTER (WKOW) -- A Richland Center woman is given 25 years in prison after police say she tried to kill her grandmother.

Nina Fields, 27, entered an "Alford Plea" in December to the charge of Attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide. Court documents say fields admitted she mixed a drink containing antifreeze and her grandmother, Joan Wheeler, drank it. Police say Fields originally told them Wheeler probably tried to commit suicide. Police say Fields later changed her story, telling detectives she herself thought about suicide, changed her mind, but must have accidentally put the drink in her grandmother's refrigerator.

In Fields' Alford Plea, she maintains her innocence but acknowledges her plea has the same result as a guilty plea. Her sentencing hearing was Thursday. According to court documents, a Richland County judge sentenced her to a total of 35 years in the Wisconsin Prison System; 25 in initial confinement and 10 years extended supervision. Fields is eligible for the Earned Release Program.

