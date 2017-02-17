Zor Shrine Circus returns; WKOW night kicks off the weekend - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

MADISON (WKOW) -- The annual event jam-packed with acts like acrobats, clowns and animals returns for the weekend.  The Zor Shrine Circus is taking over the Veterans Memorial Coliseum at the Alliant Energy Center. 

You have six chances to see the show. The weekend of performances kicks off with WKOW night Friday, February 17 at 7:00 p.m.  There are three shows Saturday, February 18 at 10:00 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.  Sunday, February 19 there are two shows at 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.  You can find out more information about tickets on the Zor Shrine Circus website

