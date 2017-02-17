Suspected thief struck by SUV and killed in Milwaukee - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Suspected thief struck by SUV and killed in Milwaukee

Posted: Updated:

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Police say a suspected thief was killed after being hit  by an SUV early Friday morning.

The 45-year-old man was suspected of stealing trash bins from a Walgreens store around 3:00 a.m. Police say he ran into the street with the trash bins over his head, and was struck.

The police department says alcohol was found in the vehicle that struck the man. The 26-year-old driver stayed on the scene and admitted she had been drinking. Police say she was also driving on a suspended license.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.