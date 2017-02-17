Suspected thief struck by SUV and killed in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Police say a suspected thief was killed after being hit by an SUV early Friday morning.

The 45-year-old man was suspected of stealing trash bins from a Walgreens store around 3:00 a.m. Police say he ran into the street with the trash bins over his head, and was struck.

The police department says alcohol was found in the vehicle that struck the man. The 26-year-old driver stayed on the scene and admitted she had been drinking. Police say she was also driving on a suspended license.