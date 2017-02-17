Some area golf courses to open over the weekend - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Some area golf courses to open over the weekend

(WKOW) -- With the warm weather expected in southern Wisconsin over the weekend, many area golf courses will open for play.

The course openings coincide with the Greater Madison Golf Show happening at the Alliant Energy Center.

Here are some of the courses opening over the weekend:

Janesville

  • Riverside Golf Course - Walking only Friday, 30 carts for riding on Saturday
  • Blackhawk Golf Course - Walking only
  • Glen Erin Golf Club - Walking only starting Friday at 1 p.m., carts for riding on Saturday

Madison

  • The Bridges Golf Course - Open Feb. 17 - Feb. 23 for walking
