Some area golf courses to open over the weekend

North Korea has fired a new medium-range missile, according to the White House. It happened during America's early-morning hours.More >>
The Janesville Police Department sent out a warning about a dangerous drug found in the area.More >>
Madison police continue to search for the suspects in almost 15 separate hold-up incidents in the past three weeks.More >>
Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke is accused of plagiarizing parts of his master's thesis on U.S. security just days after announcing he would be joining President Trump's team.More >>
Madison police say a juvenile boy is in custody after he and another teen tried to rob a 16-year-old boy at West High School Friday.More >>
Brown Deer and Mequon police helped take five teens into custody following a police chase that went over sidewalks, across yards and through part of two counties.More >>
The rain had just started to fall this morning as hundreds, including Channel 27 anchor Amber Noggle - who emceed the event - braved the cold for the start of the annual race.More >>
Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke is accused of plagiarizing parts of his master's thesis on U.S. security just days after announcing he would be joining President Trump's team.More >>
It's a typical shift at Kelley’s Market for assistant manager Aaron Pink. “You come in, you do your job, you get your customers,” Pink said.More >>
After 32 years, an iconic east side restaurant is closing its doors.More >>
Madison police continue to search for the suspects in almost 15 separate hold-up incidents in the past three weeks.More >>
PORTAGE (WKOW) - Flood warnings are in effect for the Wisconsin River at Castle Rock Dam and in Portage as water levels continue to rise.More >>
Police are searching for a man who robbed a 7/11 off the Beltline early Saturday morning.More >>
The Janesville Police Department sent out a warning about a dangerous drug found in the area.More >>
