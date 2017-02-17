Green Bay Police officers disciplined amid harassment probe - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Green Bay Police officers disciplined amid harassment probe

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) -- The Green Bay police chief says one lieutenant has resigned and two officers are on administrative leave amid allegations of harassment and inappropriate remarks at work.
   Chief Andrew Smith says the allegations involve a small group of officers "who together created a hostile work environment." The Green Bay Press-Gazette reports (http://gbpg.net/2leOtxb ) that Smith plans a news conference Friday afternoon to discuss the matter further.
   Smith disclosed the issue in January to the city's Police and Fire Commission and told officials it involved the department's night shift. He says the department began investigating after an employee raised concerns in December.
   Smith did not elaborate on the content of the inappropriate remarks but says some were "racial in nature."
   The names of officers involved were not disclosed.
