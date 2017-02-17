JJ Watt makes donation to local family involved in Highway 30 crash

(WKOW) ---- The YouCaring site formed by Baker Tilly and Pepsi-Cola of Madison for the family impacted in the Highway 30 crash has raised over $75,000.

This morning one of the donations was made by JJ Watt for $10,000. Watt wrote:

This is terrible news to hear. Kirk was a big help to our foundation in the early years and was always so energetic and upbeat. My thoughts are with Jenni and the whole family and if there is any way that I can help, please let me know.

37-year-old Kirk U'Ren of Cottage Grove was killed in the crash Sunday. His wife Jennifer is in critical condition. The couple has twin boys.