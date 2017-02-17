JJ Watt makes donation to local family involved in Highway 30 cr - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

JJ Watt makes donation to local family involved in Highway 30 crash

Posted: Updated:

(WKOW) ---- The YouCaring site formed by Baker Tilly and Pepsi-Cola of Madison for the family impacted in the Highway 30 crash has raised over $75,000.

This morning one of the donations was made by JJ Watt for $10,000.  Watt wrote:

This is terrible news to hear. Kirk was a big help to our foundation in the early years and was always so energetic and upbeat. My thoughts are with Jenni and the whole family and if there is any way that I can help, please let me know.

 37-year-old Kirk U'Ren of Cottage Grove was killed in the crash Sunday.  His wife Jennifer is in critical condition.  The couple has twin boys.

Driver suspected of causing fatal collision jailed

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.