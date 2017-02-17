Pan of oil leads to small kitchen fire

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison family had to evacuate their home on Thursday night after a pan of oil caught fire.

Madison Fire Department says a man was heating up a small pan of oil to cook french fries. He was watching TV with his wife and forgot about the pan of oil.



The smoke detector started going off and and the couple found a small fire in their kitchen. They put flour on the flames to put it out, but the family ran out of the home and pulled the fire alarm when it didn't work.



Firefighters responded to the call at the apartment on Flower Lane. Firefighters put out the fire in the pan quickly and the all clear was given. No damage was reported.