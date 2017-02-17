UPDATE: Wisconsin asylum seeker withdraws lawsuit against Trump's travel ban

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Federal court records show the Syrian man seeking asylum for his family has withdrawn his lawsuit against the travel ban.

This action comes after the U.S. Department of Justice said processing of the man's application continued after the executive order.

Court records show District Judge William Conley determined the man "may amend his pleading, renew his request for emergency relief and/or seek summary judgment if either discovery belies defendants' representations or a revised Executive Order is implemented that plaintiff maintains impacts his petitions in violation of his constitutional rights."

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- President Donald Trump's administration says his travel ban didn't affect a Syrian asylum seeker's attempts to bring his family to Wisconsin.

The asylum seeker filed a lawsuit Monday alleging Trump's executive order halted the man's applications for his wife and daughter.

The U.S. Department of Justice responded Friday saying processing of the man's application continued after the order. The response also asks that the lawsuit be halted until Trump issues a new version of his executive order, which he has said will happen next week.

The man anonymously filed the lawsuit to protect the safety of his wife and 3-year-old daughter who are still in Syria. His attorney, Lester Pines, says the lawsuit and dozens of others exemplify the haphazard way in which the executive order was issued.