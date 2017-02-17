UPDATE: Investigation into shooting of 3-year-old boy moves to Fitchburg

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The 3-year-old boy shot in Fitchburg last Friday is out of the hospital.

The child was taken to St. Mary's hospital following the shooting, and is now in the custody of Child Protective Services.

Police say they are still sifting through the accounts of what happened, as there is conflicting information.

********

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Madison police say the shooting of a 3-year-old boy happened in Fitchburg.

Officers say they are now working to turn over the investigation to their colleagues at the Fitchburg Police Department.

Fitchburg Police Lt. Todd Stetzer confirmed to Channel 27 news that the shooting happened at an apartment complex in the 2100 block of Post Road shortly after 1:00 p.m. Friday.

Madison Police's investigation of the case started around 1:30 after they were notified the child was at St. Mary's hospital.

Lt. Todd Stetzer says they are following up with leads, including continuing to interview witnesses.

No other details are available as of this evening but an additional report may be issued Saturday.

********

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police say they are investigating after a 3-year-old boy was brought into the emergency room Friday afternoon with a non life-threatening gunshot wound.

St Mary's Hospital says the child was brought there and stabilized and transferred to another hospital.

Police say they are speaking with the boy's mother, but could not confirm if she was the one who brought him to the hospital, only saying it was done by a relative of the boy.

Madison Police were investigating at Penn Park. MPD spokesperson, Joel DeSpain says they did not find anything they believe to connect that location to the shooting. Police have left the scene there.

We will continue to update this story when we learn more.