Madison joins other cities in challenging travel ban

MADISON (WKOW) -- The City of Madison is one of 34 cities and counties that are now involved with a federal lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump's travel ban.

The cities and counties filed a friend-of-the-court brief on Friday, which supports the plaintiff in a lawsuit pending in New York. The filing argues that a lift of the hold on the travel ban would deeply harm millions of residents by interfering with local economies, immigrant integration and public safety efforts.

“We are confident - confident in our Constitution, confident in our legal position, confident in our diverse immigrant community. We are confident in our efforts to thwart the chaos, foolishness and cruelty fostered by President Trump,” Madison Mayor Paul Soglin said in a news release.

Chicago, New York City and Philadelphia are among the cities that are a part of this court filling.

President Trump has said he plans to issue a new version of the executive order next week.