Wisconsin man gets 10 years in prison for trying to join ISIL after trip to Turkey

MADISON (WKOW) -- A federal court judge gave Joshua Van Haften of Janesville a ten year sentence Friday for providing material support to a terrorism organization by traveling to Turkey and trying to join ISIS in 2014.



"I would never have hurt anyone," a tearful Van Haften told Judge James Peterson during sentencing.



Even though Peterson rejected the recommendation of federal prosecutors that Van Haften receive the maximum, fifteen year sentence, Peterson said he could not believe Van Haften would have joined ISIS and not commit violence, noting Van Haften had watched a video of the ISIS beheading of American James Foley, and expressed his support.



Van Haften's status as a registered sex offender was used to detain him for several months in Turkey, and he was arrested in Chicago on the terrorism charge when he returned from overseas. Authorities say Van Haften's resentment over having a lifetime registration requirement turned him against the U.S. They say the 36-year old Van Haften converted to Islam several years ago when he doing a prison term in Racine.



"He essentially radicalized himself," says U.S. Attorney for the Western District John Vaudreuil. "He had a prior felony on his record. He's done some prison time. He never cooperated, he never showed remorse," Vaudreuil says, as he rejects Van Haften's attorney's claim, Van Haften's situation was analogous with an 18-year old Somali immigrant in Minnesota who received a one year sentence on a terrorism charge. "He (teenager) was manipulated, and there was ISIL recruitment," Vaudreuil says.

Authorities say Van Haften also tried to help a Georgia man come to Turkey to join him in the effort to align with ISIS and fight.

Van Haften's mother, Janice Van Haften of Beloit, told 27 News her son has mental health issues. Van Haften attorney Joe Bugnee maintains Van Haften's serious brain injury during his pre-teen years contributed to irrational actions on his part.



Vaudreuil says Van Haften's case illustrates the difficulty in identifying all lone, terrorist actors, but believes it's also an example of law enforcement commitment to stop threats. "Van Haften came to our attention, the FBI talked to him several times," Vaudreuil says. "Ultimately he did get out of the country. We never lost track of him. At that point, we realized, he really was a danger, and we were not going to let him get back into the country (out of custody)."



When Van Haften is released from federal prison, Peterson ordered he be supervised through federal probation for life.

