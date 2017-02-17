Wisconsin man gets 10 years in prison for trying to join ISIL after trip to Turkey

North Korea has fired a new medium-range missile, according to the White House. It happened during America's early-morning hours.More >>
The Janesville Police Department sent out a warning about a dangerous drug found in the area.More >>
Madison police continue to search for the suspects in almost 15 separate hold-up incidents in the past three weeks.More >>
Madison Police say the description of the person who committed the latest hold up in the area Sunday varies a little from the others in a recent string of armed robbery suspects.More >>
Atlanta is taking the fan experience to a new level. A new $1.5 billion dollar stadium for the NFL's Falcons and the MLS's United is almost complete.More >>
The rain had just started to fall this morning as hundreds, including Channel 27 anchor Amber Noggle - who emceed the event - braved the cold for the start of the annual race.More >>
Minutes matter in a cardiac incident and experts say the state is not doing enough to make sure people can get the help they need.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- The 646th Regional Army Reserve Support Group marked its change of command Saturday with two special ceremonies.More >>
Police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a Janesville convenience store early Sunday.More >>
Atlanta is taking the fan experience to a new level. A new $1.5 billion dollar stadium for the NFL's Falcons and the MLS's United is almost complete.More >>
With temps on the rise, a common driveway scam is, too, so be on guard.More >>
A drug more lethal than heroin is beginning an increasing problem in Rock County. It's called Fentanyl (Acryl fentanyl and Tetrahyrdofuran Fentanyl) and Dr. Chris Wistrom, with Mercyhealth, said it's twice as additive as heroin.More >>
Some local students are braving the cold Saturday night to raise awareness and collect donations for hungry families.More >>
Brown Deer and Mequon police helped take five teens into custody following a police chase that went over sidewalks, across yards and through part of two counties.More >>
