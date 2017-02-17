Capital Springs Winter Fun Day canceled

County officials say the Capital Springs Winter Fun Day scheduled for Saturday has been canceled.

Capital Springs Naturalist Coordinator Clare Carlson says the event won't happen due to lack of snow and warming temperatures.

Originally, the event which was to have taken place at Lake Farm County Park in Madison ,would have included a morning of ice fishing on Lake Waubesa and snowshoeing on the nature trails along the lake. But Carlson says the warming temperatures will make lake ice conditions uncertain and hiking trails soft, so none of the events will take place.

Capital Springs Recreation Area is just south of Madison. It stretches from Fish Hatchery Road to Lake Waubesa, and includes parts of the Capital City State Trail, Lake Farm County Park and Campground, Lewis Nine Springs E-Way, Nine Springs Creek and the Lussier Family Heritage Center.