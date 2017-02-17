DPI Superintendent challengers continue to tear each other down as primary election approaches

MADISON (WKOW) -- The two men challenging Department of Public Instruction (DPI) Superintendent Tony Evers in next Tuesday's statewide primary election continued to tear each other down over a proposed job arrangement Friday.

Each claims the other is lying about what was discussed at a December meeting.



On Wednesday, candidate John Humphries released a document which he said fellow candidate Lowell Holtz presented him with at that time.

It outlined how the loser of next Tuesday's primary would get a $150,000 per year job at DPI - with control over the state's five largest school districts - if the survivor of the primary went on to defeat Evers in the April general election.

"This is two months later. He's desperate," Holtz said of Humphries. "There's four or five days left before the election and he's doing anything he can to discredit me."

Holtz claims he merely brought the document to Humphries attention at the suggestion of a state business leader who wanted them to work together to get Evers out of office.

"This is false. Dr. Holtz authored the proposal of his own freewill. And the ideas in the document are his alone," Humphries told reporters at a Friday news conference.

Both Humphries and Holtz want to make significant changes at DPI and say business leaders feel either would be preferable to Evers, who they feel will maintain a failed status quo.

But neither Holtz nor Humphries will say what business leader or leaders they have dealt with over the course of the race - even though those people would the only ones capable of clearing up the matter.

"The main persons asked that we not identify them," said Holtz.

"They have a right to privacy," said Humphries. "I asked that person to speak confidentiality with a reporter and they declined."

So it remains a he said/he said, as each man continues to discredit the other in an attempt to take second on election night.

"Yeah, people start looking at the mudslinging instead of focusing on the kids and that's the most hurtful thing," said Holtz.

"I am very interested in having the public understand what Dr. Holtz proposed - and I'm very confident that once the public understands that - they will be supportive of my candidacy," said Humphries.

