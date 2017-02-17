Greater Madison Golf Show kicks off

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Greater Madison Golf Show kicked off on Friday.



Normally people would be looking at new equipment they could use in the Spring, but this year they may shopping for the weekend. Many golf course in the area are opening on Saturday. The golf show runs from Friday to Sunday at the New Holland Pavilion at the Alliant Energy Center.



More than 100 vendors are showing off the latest clubs and other golf equipment.



"It's nice to have a period though when we don't have to have the heaters on, so people are excited about hitting golf balls, they're getting out to play. I know a lot of courses are opening it's just a great opportunity to set people excited to get out there at the golf course," said Joel Weitz, President at Vitense Golfland.



Tickets are $8 a person. All visitors will receive a free round of golf from Old Hickory Golf Club in Beaver Dam.