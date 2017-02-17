A delicious donation: Milio's gives $100,000 to Dane County's Boys & Girls Club

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison-based sandwich shop is serving a big helping of generosity to a local family.

Last night, Milio's owner Mike Liataud stepped up to help a homeless family featured in a special report WKOW aired at 10.

Liataud didn't just help the family get a motel room for the week; we're also learning about an unprecedented business donation to the community.

"It was just absolutely phenomenal, we've never had a local business to make a 10-year commitment to support kids in our community," Dane County's Boys and Girls Club CEO Michael Johnson said. "I was speechless, I just couldn't believe that he would be so generous," he added.

Johnson knows the gift to the non-profit was the right thing to do.

"They are our leaders of tomorrow and I'd love to turn them into great adults," Liataud said. "I think by supporting them financially they have a better start to get things done and accomplish things," he added.

"It will help us transport 600 kids weekly to our local clubs," Johnson said about what the donation in part will provide to the non-profit.

