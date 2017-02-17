Zor Shrine Circus kicks off in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Royal Bengal tigers, aerial trapeze artists, a quick-change transformation and performing elephants - and of course lots of clowns - are just some of the acts featured as part of the Zor Shrine Circus being held in Madison this weekend.

WKOW Meteorologist Bob Lindmeier got the festivities underway Friday night at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum at the Alliant Energy Center.

Promoters say shows scheduled for this weekend include three presentations on Saturday at 10:00 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

The show will also go on Sunday afternoon at 1:00 and 5:00 p.m.

Carden Circus International is the parent company for the performances.

