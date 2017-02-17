"Multiple shots" hit Milwaukee fire station - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

"Multiple shots" hit Milwaukee fire station

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- A Milwaukee fire station came under gunfire Friday afternoon.  
    No one was hurt.
    But, but firefighters reported multiple shots fired into Fire Station 13, at 30th and Locust streets on the north side.
    That fire station is closed until further notice.
    Another crew will take calls from that area, which is not far from Sherman Park, the scene of a deadly officer-involved shooting last year.

