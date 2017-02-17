Unseasonably warm weather not stopping two winter-related events from happening this weekend

MADISON (WKOW) --- If you were outside in Madison Friday, you may have thought Sun Prairie's Jimmy the Groundhog told a lie when he predicted winter would stick around for six more weeks.

Temperatures made their way to the 60 degree mark, one degree shy of tying the daily record.

“We had years in the past where it was -2 degrees and 20 mile an hour winds. So this is actually very pleasant,” said Yuriy Gusev, organizer of the Madison Winter Festival.

Unseasonably warm weather is not stopping two winter-related activities from happening this weekend.

Organizers at the Madison Winter Festival are expecting a larger crowd this year, for those looking for a little winter-like fun.

“We'll have cross country skiing, snow shoeing, snow craving, snow boarding, rail jam, and obviously sledding,” Gusev said.

However, the weather did cause the ice skating event to be canceled.

“It's soft. It's pretty much, the ice is gone,” Gusev said.

At Olin Park, more than 1,300 brave souls are expected to participate in the yearly Polar Plunge.

Warmer temps in the past has caused problems on the ice..

“At that point in time, we had people walk out onto the actual ice and then just jump from the ice platform into the hold that we cut. But as the ice weaken throughout the day, it created a safety hazard for the event,” said Sean Coffey, chair of the Polar Club.

This year, a dock is set up to keep plungers safer .

“So now ice conditions really don't matter to us. Tomorrow's event will be safe,” Coffey said.

Divers will be take the plunge at Olin Park starting at 11 a.m. Saturday. Events at the Madison Winter Festival in Elver Park begin at 8 a.m.