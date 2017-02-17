Barneveld Beats Pecatonica 72-48 - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Barneveld Beats Pecatonica 72-48

Pecatonica (WKOW) -

The Barneveld Eagles beat the Vikings of Pecatonica in Pecatonica Friday night to win a Six Rivers - East Conference title.

With the win Barneveld improves to (19-2) on the regular season. The Vikings drop to (16-5.)

