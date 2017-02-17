Middleton co-op advances in girl's hockey tournament - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Middleton co-op advances in girl's hockey tournament


MADISON (WKOW) -

The Middleton co-op cleared the first hurdle of the WIAA girls hockey tournament. The Lynx beat the Baraboo co-op 6-1. The Lynx advance to face the Beloit co-op on Tuesday.

