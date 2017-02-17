Professor calls President Trump's relationship with press "dangerous"

MADISON (WKOW) -- President Trump continues to express his discontent with the news media by lashing out not only at news conferences but also on twitter. The president does seem to lash out more often against the press, but the adversarial relationship is nothing new to the office.

For example, in 2013 the Obama administration called for the Justice Department to investigate reporters at the Associated Press for an article written in 2012 about a CIA operation in Yemen.

But the new administration being led by a political outsider has at times pushed those boundaries set by prior presidents.

One of President Trump's latest tweet reading "The FAKE NEWS media (failing @nytimes, @NBCNews, @ABC, @CBS, @CNN) is not my enemy, it is the enemy of the American People!"

The tweet is just the latest of many targeting the industry and the journalists who one professor says are supposed to hold the president accountable.

"One of the jobs of the news media is to call balls and strikes, to say this is verifiably true. And if the president can persuade people that anything that's negative about the president is something that his supporters should be skeptical of, it becomes very difficult to judge the president on the job that he's doing," said Mike Wagner, a professor of journalism at UW-Madison.

Wagner added, we should always expect an adversarial relationship between the president and the press, but noted that words matter.

He said, when the president pits the press as the enemy to the American people, it's dangerous to our democracy and leaves Americans with no one to trust. It's why Wagner believes at this time when many are questioning the media, we should not only dig for the facts but also be transparent by explaining how we know it's the truth.