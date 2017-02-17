Professor calls President Trump's relationship with press "dangerous"

Madison Police say the description of the person who committed the latest hold up in the area Sunday varies a little from the others in a recent string of armed robbery suspects.More >>
A Milwaukee man is in custody after investigators say he was intoxicated when he hit another vehicle with his pickup truck while driving on I-94 near Cottage Grove.
The rain had just started to fall this morning as hundreds, including Channel 27 anchor Amber Noggle - who emceed the event - braved the cold for the start of the annual race.
Madison police continue to search for the suspects in almost 15 separate hold-up incidents in the past three weeks.
