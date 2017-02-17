Bus driver recalls near-collision with deer - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Bus driver recalls near-collision with deer

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- A Milwaukee County bus driver can still hardly believe the close call she had with a deer that was caught on camera.
     Alfreeda Gogins was on her route Thursday when a deer hurdled over an SUV and barely missed the bus.
    Gogins was driving about 40 miles an hour when it happened and hit the brakes.
    No one was hurt.    
    "I am very grateful about everything, the deer went unharmed and everything, that was truly a blessing," Goglins told WISN.
    The deer made it safely into the woods.

