High Noon Saloon sold to Frank Productions

MADISON (WKOW) -- A music venue on Madison's near east side is changing hands.

Cathy Dethmers, the owner of the High Noon Saloon on East Washington Avenue, is selling the establishment to Frank Productions.

She opened High Noon in 2004.

Dethmers says it was a difficult and emotional decision to sell, but with two young sons at home, now is the time for a change.

The sale is expected to be finished in early May.

Frank Productions is already opening another music venue on East Wash called The Sylvee.

It says it views the new venue as a strong and complimentary partner to High Noon.

The High Noon Saloon will continue to operate during the transition.