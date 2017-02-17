No. 20 Wisconsin Opens Weekend With 5-2 Win Over Michigan

The No. 20 Wisconsin men's hockey team opened a weekend series against Michigan with a 5-2 win at the Kohl Center Friday night.

Wisconsin held a 1-0 lead after the first period after a goal from Trent Frederic at the 10:53 mark.

A minute into the second period Michigan tied the game at 1-1 on the power play.

At 12:06 of the second period the Badgers regained the lead with a power play goal from Cameron Hughes.

Frederic, Jarod Zirbel and Seamus Malone tallied three more goals for Wisconsin in the third period on their way to the 5-2 win.

With the win, the Badgers improve to (16-10-1) overall and (10-4-0) in the Big Ten.

Game two of the series against Michigan is set for 7p.m. Saturday, at the Kohl Center.