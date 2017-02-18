Monona Grove brings home three-peat in D2 State Swimming and Diving

MADISON, Wis. (WKOW) -- With a cheer and a big splash, the Monona Grove swimming and diving team jumped into the UW Natatorium Pool after claiming their third straight Division 2 State title on Friday night.

The Silver Eagles put up a D2 total point record of 381 points.

Junior Ben McDade was a part of four first place victories, the 200 yard medley relay, the 200 yard freestyle, the 400 freestyle relay, and a new state record in the 500 yard free (4:28.83R).

MG kicked off the day with a win on the diving board. Senior Henry Carman posted a 568.95 final score, besting Cudahy senior Spencer Peronto by 82.7 points. Carman has previously placed second in both his junior and sophomore seasons.

With a time of 50.69, junior Eric Storms took second place in the 100 yard butterfly. Later in the night, Storms took first place in the 100 yard backstroke (50.99).

The Silver Eagles grabbed another relay victory in the 200 yard freestyle as Shane Sackett, Jacob Lippiatt, Connor Keith, and Erik Doll raced to a 1:25.91 first-place finish.

Edgewood freshman Truman teDuits took third in the 100 yard backstroke. The Crusaders finished in fourth place with 174 points.

In the 50 freestyle, reigning champ senior Noah Larson from Baraboo swam into a tie for second place with a time of 21.14. Larson also took second in the 100 yard free. Both times, Will Hobbs from Cedarburg captured first place. Baraboo finished overall in seventh place with 111.50 points.

In the 200 yard IM, DeForest senior Ryan Ramminger took silver with a time of 1:55.02. He added another second-place finish in the 100 yard backstroke. DeForest finished in eight place with 101 points.